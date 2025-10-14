Utility company employee opens envelope containing ‘unknown substance’ prompting Hazmat response

PITTSBURGH — A utility company employee in Pennsylvania opened an envelope containing an ‘unknown substance’, prompting a Hazmat response Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Peoples Gas building in the 300 block of North Shore Drive in Pittsburgh on Monday morning after an employee opened an envelope that contained an “unknown substance,” our sister station WPXI-11 reported.

Around 300 employees sheltered in place while crews tested the substance.

Public safety officials said the substance was determined to be flour, WPXI-11 reported.

Employees who were evacuated were let back into the building.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for People’s Gas released the following statement:

<i>“This morning, a Peoples’ employee at Peoples’ North Shore headquarters alerted building security after opening an envelope containing an unknown substance.</i> <i>“Peoples’ team immediately initiated emergency response procedures, including notifying appropriate authorities. Around 10 am, Pittsburgh Public Safety investigators determined the substance was harmless and cleared the building to resume normal operations.”</i> — People's Gas Spokesperson

