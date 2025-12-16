U-Haul explosion leaves 1 person dead; damaging surrounding businesses

LEWISTON, Idaho — A U-Haul explosion in Idaho left one person dead on Saturday morning.

The explosion happened in the parking lot of an Old Navy in Lewiston around 7:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

The explosion involved a U-Haul truck and caused damage to the surrounding businesses, including Old Navy and the Courtyard Marriott.

“At this time, there is no indication the incident is criminal in nature,” said Lewiston Fire Marshall Julian Sorrell.

During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle was transporting stored materials, including flammable items such as gasoline and propane tanks.

The cause of the explosion was determined to be that propane was leaking into the truck’s cargo box.

The exact source of ignition could not be determined.

