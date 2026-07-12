Typhoon Bavi weakens but brings strong winds and rain to China as more than 2 million evacuated

BEIJING — Typhoon Bavi weakened to a severe tropical storm after making landfall in eastern China's Zhejiang province but was still bringing strong winds and heavy rain to eastern China on Sunday.

It weakened early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of around 101 kph (63 mph) near its center, according to China’s national weather center, and is expected to move northwestward across eastern China.

Bavi passed north of Taiwan on Saturday but did not make a direct landfall. Taiwan's fire department said at least 134 people across the island were injured as of 7 a.m. Sunday, some sustaining injuries while riding motorcycles or bicycles under strong winds or due to slippery road surfaces.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to impact many eastern Chinese cities on Sunday, China’s National Meteorological Center said.

Shanghai evacuated more than 290,000 people from at-risk areas, state media reported. Authorities in Zhejiang evacuated about 2.2 million residents, while Fujian province evacuated over 180,000 people.

Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao International Airport were expected to cancel around 653 inbound and outbound flights due to Bavi, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

In the coastal city of Yueqing in Zhejiang province, more than 1,300 trees were toppled, including at least 700 uprooted, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

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