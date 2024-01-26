WWE’s Vince McMahon denies sexual assault, trafficking allegations

A spokesman for WWE executive Vince McMahon said he “will vigorously defend himself” after a former employee filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing him of sexual abuse, trafficking and grooming, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Janel Grant, who worked for WWE for three years beginning in 2019, named the company, McMahon and WWE’s former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, in the lawsuit filed in federal court. She said that she was pressured into starting a physical relationship with McMahon as a condition of her employment and that she “was the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE.”

In a statement obtained by ESPN, McMahon’s spokesman denied that there was any wrongdoing.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth,” the statement read.

WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that it was taking the allegations seriously.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” company officials said. “While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Grant said she was exploited by McMahon and pressured to continue a sexual relationship that gradually became more violent and coercive. According to the lawsuit, McMahon also pushed her to have sex with other men and to share explicit images with him which he then shared with other people without her consent.

Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, said Thursday that the lawsuit “seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked ... Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug.”

“The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership,” she added.

McMahon left WWE in July 2022 after reports surfaced that he had paid several women hush money to keep them quiet about alleged sexual misconduct. The incidents prompted the company to announce an investigation by a special committee of its board of directors.

The probe wrapped up during the final quarter of 2022, although government-led investigations are ongoing, according to WWE.

Last summer, federal agents served a subpoena on McMahon in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct. No charges have been filed.

Laurinaitis was dismissed by WWE in August 2022 as he faced allegations of misconduct.

© 2024 Cox Media Group