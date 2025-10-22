Travis Kelce invests in Six Flags

Football star, podcast host, clothing line owner and now theme park owner, and don’t forget Taylor Swift’s future husband, Travis Kelce, is expanding his empire.

Kelce is among the investors, including JANA Partners, Glenn Murphy and Dave Habiger, who have purchased a stake in Six Flags theme parks.

They will control about 9% of the company, the group said in a news release.

The group said it would work with Six Flags’ board of directors and management, "regarding opportunities to enhance shareholder value and improve the guest experience."

Kelce said he has had a long connection with the amusement parks.

“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” Kelce shared in the news release. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

Six Flags has reported a $319.4 million loss for the first half of this year. In the three months that ended on June 29, the company cited bad weather and a “challenged consumer” for the loss, The Associated Press reported.

During Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, the pair talked about the business venture.

Jason asked his brother, “What would 9-year-old Travis Kelce think of owning a theme park?”

Travis answered, "I mean, golly. I can’t even put myself in my 9-year-old shoes, man. You could just be a kid forever. I got my prestige season pass ready to rock and roll as soon as the [football] season’s over with. I’ll go up there and hit the park, and I’m going to try and get to as many as I can this offseason. You know, lay my eyes on everything Six Flags has to offer outside of just Ohio.”

