Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Pennsylvania

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen freight cars have left the tracks in a train derailment in eastern Pennsylvania.

>> Read more trending news

WTXF-TV reported that 15 to 20 cars carrying hazardous materials derailed Monday morning, with crews responding to a Level 2 hazmat situation at the Montgomery County location.

Sources tell FOX 29 that 15 to 20 cars carrying hazardous materials derailed in Montgomery County, prompting a Level 2 hazmat response. https://t.co/t1TxDFYUtW — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) July 17, 2023

There are conflicting reports as to whether anything is leaking from the cars, with WCAU reporting that a white substance was seen coming from one tanker, while WPVI-TV said there were no reports of leakage.

Police have evacuated residents and businesses near the site of the derailment as a precaution, WTXF reported.

Roads in the area of the wreckage are also closed.

The freight train was hauling 40 cars and the derailment happened just before 5 a.m., KYW-TV reported.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Norfolk Southern, CSX and the county’s emergency response team are at the site of the crash and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, WTXF and WPVI reported.