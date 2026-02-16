‘Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Huston

Maya Hawke and her fiancé, Christian Lee Huston, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day.

The couple got married in what People magazine called a surprise wedding in New York City on Feb. 14.

Her parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and her brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke shared the big day along with many of Maya Hawke’s “Stranger Things” castmates, including Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.

The ceremony was held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Page Six reported. The reception was held at The Players Members Club.

Huston confirmed their engagement last year during an interview with SoCal Sound Session in 2025, when he was asked by Julie Slater about working on the “Carousel Horses” track with Phoebe Bridgers and his fiancée Maya. He responded with, “Yeah,” People reported.

Two months later, Maya Hawke was seen wearing a diamond ring. Shortly after, they made it red carpet official at the opening night of “John Proctor Is the Villain,” in which Sink was appearing.

E! News reported the couple had been friends for four years before dating.

“I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends,” she said during an interview in 2024. “It’s the best.”

