Stolen dump truck leads police on chase

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dump truck
Stolen dump truck FILE PHOTO: A dump truck like this one was allegedly stolen with the driver leading police through a chase in Sacramento, California. (Carolyn Franks - stock.adobe.com)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cars and trucks, sure, but a dump truck?

Police in California were led on a chase by a person who was accused of stealing a dump truck.

Police in Roseville, California, had tried to stop the stolen Mac truck around 4 p.m. PT, but the driver did not stop and instead drove on to Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase, which wound from I-5 to Interstate 80 and eventually Highway 50. It lasted about 45 minutes. A driver shared video of the chase with KCRA, which showed the truck weaving through traffic, nearly hitting other vehicles.

The driver of the dump truck was arrested, but not before they drove into a highway construction zone in Sacramento, crashing and overturning the truck.

No one was hurt in the incident, KOVR reported

The alleged driver was charged with evading police by driving against the flow of traffic, felony evasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and felony vehicle theft with priors, KCRA reported.

