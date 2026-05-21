Son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard arrested

The youngest son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of violating a restraining order, according to published reports.

Daniel Leonard, 25, the son of the 70-year-old boxer, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department, Fox News Digital reported, citing the California Post.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed to the news website that Daniel Leonard was arrested for violating a restraining order at a private residence in West Los Angeles at 5:29 a.m. PT.

TMZ also reported on the arrest, which the website said was at the residence of Sugar Ray Leonard, a world title holder across five weight divisions during his boxing career.

According to TMZ, Daniel Leonard allegedly attempted to enter the residence by turning outside door handles. That activity prompted Ray Leonard’s security team to call 911, the celebrity gossip news website reported.

Police Called To Sugar Ray Leonard's Home, Son Arrested For Restraining Order Violation https://t.co/t15NO4lDI8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2026

“Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody for being in violation of his restraining order,” Los Angeles police said in a statement.

Court records in Los Angeles show that the elder Leonard recently requested a restraining order against his son, Fox News Digital reported.

It was unclear why the order was requested.

It was unclear whether Wednesday’s arrest was related to the restraining order.

Sugar Ray Leonard won a gold medal for the U.S. boxing team at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. As a pro, Leonard carved out a 36-3-1 record that included 25 wins by knockout.

A hearing is scheduled for June 15, Fox News Digital reported.

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