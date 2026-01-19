Skillet defense: Man repels intruder with frying pan during break-in

SEATTLE — A Washington state man used a frying pan to thwart a home invasion at his Seattle home early Friday, police said.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the break-in occurred at 2:40 a.m. PT on Jan. 16.

A 61-year-old man and his 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time, KIRO reported.

Police said the intruder armed himself with a kitchen knife when he broke into the home. The homeowner grabbed a frying pan in self-defense.

North Seattle man fights off intruder with frying pan during early morning break-in https://t.co/l6jRKR1nki — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 17, 2026

The suspect chased the homeowner out into the front yard and stabbed him in the leg, police said. The man defended himself with the frying pan, and the suspect sustained serious injuries as the men fought outside. The suspect also had some stab wounds, police said.

“He was in a life-or-death circumstance, and he ended up surviving,” Seattle police Detective Eric Munoz said. “Obviously, he sustained a serious injury, but he fought for his life and survived.”

The teen girl texted 911 during the break-in, police said. She was not injured.

Firefighters treated the homeowner for stab wounds and he was taken to an area hospital, KIRO reported.

Police and firefighters also treated the suspect, who was also taken to an area hospital. According to the television station, he was admitted in critical condition and was under an armed police guard.

According to police, the suspect is under arrest for residential burglary and felony assault.

Neighbors said they were surprised to hear about the break-in.

“There have been ... where people have come home and there’s someone in their house, but I can’t remember a home invasion, per se,” Kristen, whose last name was not given, told KIRO. “Hopefully, it was just a random event and it doesn’t happen again.”

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

