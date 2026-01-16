‘She’s suffering right now’: John Mellencamp gives health update for daughter Teddi

Rocker John Mellencamp has given fans an update on the health of his daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said she had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, then in February, she said she had been diagnosed with brain cancer, and the month after, she said there were tumors in her lungs, Entertainment Weekly said.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said on social media, “These are all metastases of my melanoma.”

She went on to say, “The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.”

In October, she said the treatment worked.

“Just to give a little life update to you guys,” she shared on her podcast. “I had my immunotherapy yesterday, and I did my scans, and, at this point, there is no detectable cancer. When they told me, I was in such shock. I was, like, numb.”

But her father appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” telling the host, “I do have a daughter that’s really sick,” adding, “She’s got cancer in the brain and she’s suffering right now,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Mellencamp Arroyave said in October that she had to stay on immunotherapy for another year and if it works, after three years, she said it can be considered to be in remission.

