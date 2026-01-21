Recall alert: Tuna recalled may be contaminated with potentially fatal form of food poisoning

The Food and Drug Administration announced the expansion of a canned tuna recall that was initially issued early last year.

Tri-Union Seafoods said that a third-party distributor inadvertently released cans of tuna that had been quarantined, which was part of a recall issued in February 2025.

The recall was issued last year when a supplier found a defect on some cans with easy-open pull tabs that compromised the seal, causing the tuna to leak or become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a potentially deadly form of food poisoning, the FDA said.

The quarantined cases were sent to three stores in several states, as indicated below:

Meijer

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Ohio

Wisconsin

Giant Foods

Maryland

Virginia

Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavillions

California

The following products have been recalled:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz. 4 Pack, UPC 4800073265, can codes and best if used by: S84N D2L (1/21/2028) or S84N D3L (1/24/2028)

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz., UPC 4800013275, can code S88N D1M and best if used by date 1/17/2028

If you have the recalled tuna, you should not eat it, even if it does not look or smell spoiled, the FDA said.

You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a “retrieval kit” and a coupon for a replacement.

For more information, email Tri-Union Seafoods or call the company at 833-374-0171.

