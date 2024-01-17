Recall alert: Thousands of pounds of turkey kielbasa recalled at some Aldi stores

Aldi, in cooperation with Salm Partners, LLC, has recalled its Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa due to possible material contamination.

The ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa items products were produced from Oct. 27, 2023, through Oct. 30, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The following products are affected by the recall:

13-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24″ or “USE BY APR 27 24″ printed on the package.

The states where the stores affected by the recall are located include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, Aldi said in a news release.

Aldi recommends if you have the recalled item throw it away as soon as possible or return it to your local Aldi store for a full refund.

A full list of affected Aldi stores can be found on the FSIS website.

“ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall,” the company said.

The issue was found after the company contacted FSIS that it had received complaints from consumers about bones that were found in the product. FSIS said it also received two consumer complaints about the issue.

One consumer reported having a minor oral injury. FSIS said it has not received information about any additional injury or illness from consuming the products affected by the recall.

Customers can call Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-367-2245.

If you have questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email to MPHotline@usda.gov. You can also access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

