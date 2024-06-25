Recall alert: Producer of Hershey’s, Jeni’s, and Friendly’s ice cream recalls due to Listeria scare

Totally Cool, Inc. of Maryland has recalled numerous ice cream brands that could contain Listeria monocytogenes.

In a news release posted on the FDA website, the company said no illnesses have been reported to date. But Listeria can cause grave infections and even death in children, elderly or frail people, and those with a weakened immune system.

Healthy people may only experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, Totally Cool, Inc. cautioned.

The products were distributed nationwide in retail locations and direct delivery, the release said. After an FDA sampling found Listeria cells. Totally Cool said it had already stopped production and distribution of the affected products.

According to a story by NBC News, the affected products include:

Hershey’s 38 fluid-ounce vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cakes; 110 fluid-ounce vanilla and chocolate-flavored ice cream cakes; 4 fluid-ounce Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones; and 4 fluid-ounce Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Jeni’s 3.5-fluid ounce Chocolate Silk Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches; 3.5 fluid-ounce Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert; 3.5 fluid-ounce Mint Chocolate Truffle Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches; 3.5 fluid-ounce Triple Berry Tart Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches.

ChipWich 4 fluid-ounce Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches 10 club pack, 3 pack, 24 pack; 16 fluid-ounce Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint, 16 fluid-ounce Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint.

Friendly’s 60 fluid-ounce Celebration Ice Cream Cakes; 40 fluid-ounce Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cakes.

Consumers who have a recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363-7801

Multiple products have been affected. Click the link for a complete list of the affected products, photos of the products’ packaging, and important information about date and plant of production.

Link to Product Table and Images.





