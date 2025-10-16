Recall alert: 44K rowing machines recalled; screen can overheat, ignite

More than 44,800 rowing machines have been recalled, according to an announcement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said that the NordicTrack model NTRW19147 Rowing Machines have a screen console that can overheat and possibly ignite.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

NTRW19147.0

NTRW19147.1

NTRW19147.2

NTRW19147.3

There have been eight incidents related to the issue: six of smoking or melting and two fires, according to the CPSC.

They were sold at Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nebraska Furniture and ABT stores and online at NordicTrack and Amazon from November 2018 to April 2022 for about $1,700.

If you have the recalled rowing machines, you should not use the equipment and unplug it and contact iFIT to arrange a repair

You can reach the company by phone at 833-680-4348, by email on online.

©2025 Cox Media Group