Recall alert: 162K Toyota Tundra pickups recalled due to multimedia display issues

Toyota has announced the recall of about 162,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks.

The company said in a news release that the trucks’ multimedia display may get stuck on a camera view or display a black image. If it happens, the rearview camera may not show when the car is in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall involves some 2024 and 2025 model year trucks.

Dealers will update the Parking Assist ECU software for free.

Owners whose trucks are being recalled will be notified about the problem in late March.

For more information, owners can call Toyota at 800-331-4331, or search their vehicle’s identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

