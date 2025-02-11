Recall alert: 106K Toyota Tacomas over brake hose issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 106,000 Toyota Tacoma vehicles over an issue where the rear brake hose may become damaged and leak brake fluid.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 Tacoma 4-wheel drive vehicles where the clearance between the hose and the wheel can allow mud and dirt to build up and damage the hose, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace both rear brake hoses for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will get letters alerting them to the recall after March 24 and a second letter when the repairs are available.

For more information, you can call Toyota at 800-331-4331. The internal recall numbers are 25TB04 and 25TA04.

