Peter Helm, ‘Andromeda Strain,’ ‘Inside Daisy Clover’ actor, dies at 84

Canadian actor Peter Helm, who appeared in “The Andromea Strain,” “Inside Daisy Clover” and “The Longest Day,” died on May 21. He was 84.

Helm died in his sleep at his West Hills, California, home, the actor’s friend, David Timmerman, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Helm appeared in film, on stage and on television. His television credits include shows such as “Naked City,” “Wagon Train” and “Ironside,” according to IMDb.com.

On stage, he appeared with Jane Fonda, Dean Jones and Joey Heathertown in “There Was a Little Girl” (1960) and with Myrna Loy in “There Must Be a Pony” two years later, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peter Helm, the actor from Toronto who appeared on such 1960 shows as Naked City, Wagon Train and Ironside and in films including The Longest Day, Inside Daisy Clover and The Andromeda Strain, has died. He was 84. https://t.co/e7GJXT1iaD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 24, 2026

Helm appeared in “The Longest Day” (1962) as a G.I. and was a social climber in the 1965 film, “Inside Daisy Clover.” He would appear as Sgt. Crane in the 1971 science fiction thriller, “The Andromeda Strain.”

Peter John Helm Jr. was born on Dec. 22, 1941, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He made his onscreen debut on a 1959 episode of “Too Young to Go Steady;” his final credit was a guest role in the 1971 series “The Smith Family,” the entertainment news website reported.

In 1991, Helm founded GeoMediapro, working as a director and producer in Vancouver. He also taught at the Vancouver Film School, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the entertainment news website, Helm’s survivors include his sister, actress Anne Helm (“Follow That Dream,” “The Magic Sword,” “The Iron Maiden”), and a daughter, actress Tiffany Helm (“Friday the 13th: A New Beginning”).

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