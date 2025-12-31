Patriots DT Christian Barmore facing domestic assault charge

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge from an incident that occurred in August, according to court documents.

Barmore, 26, is in his fifth pro season and was the Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to documents from Attleboro District Court, a complaint accusing Barmore of misdemeanor assault and battery on a household or family member was filed on Dec. 16.

WFXT reported that on Aug. 8, Barmore allegedly threw the victim on the floor and grabbed her by the shirt when she tried to leave their house.

According to a police report obtained by The Athletic, the woman, who is the mother of Barmore’s child, had been living with the player in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The report stated that Barmore had become angry because of the setting of the residence’s air conditioning thermostat. He placed the couple’s 2-year-old child outside of their bedroom and slammed the door.

That is when the alleged physical contact occurred.

The woman told police she was initially hesitant to press charges because Barmore threatened her, The Athletic reported.

Barmore’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The Patriots released a statement saying the organization is aware of the situation.

“The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league,” the Patriots said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The charges against Barmore come a day after his teammate, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had a motion hearing for a felony strangulation charge against his personal chef.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said dealing with distractions like the Barmore and Diggs cases are “not disappointing at all.”

“These are allegations. Things we have to handle; every day there are distractions,” Vrabel said. Some are smaller than others.

The Patriots (13-3) won the AFC East title this season and are the AFC’s No. 2 seed heading into the postseason.

Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Feb. 3.

