NTSB: Part securing engine to wing failed 4 times before UPS plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released more information on its investigation of the deadly crash of a UPS plane in November.

The Hawaii-bound cargo plane crashed on Nov. 4 just after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky. The aircraft’s left engine broke off the wing as the MD-11 traveled down the runway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, The Associated Press reported.

The 34-year-old plane only got 30 feet off the ground before the crash, which killed three pilots on the plane and 12 people on the ground.

In 2011, Boeing had documented four previous failures of the part that connected the engine to the wing on three different planes. Boeing, however, “determined it would not result in a safety of flight condition,” the NTSB said.

The part was a spherical bearing race that broke into two and the lugs that held it were cracked, the AP said.

Investigators had found cracks in some parts that held the engines to the wing, but they were not caught in regular maintenance that had been done to the aircraft.

Boeing did advise that the part be inspected every 60 months as part of a general visual inspection. UPS’s policy was to do a general visual inspection every 72 months, the Times reported.

The last time the mounts were closely checked on the doomed plane was in October 2021, and it wasn’t scheduled for another detailed inspection for an additional 7,000 takeoffs and landings, the AP reported.

The bearings had been lubricated on Oct. 18, 2025, two weeks before the crash, the NTSB said.

It is not known when the cracks developed on the plane that crashed.

A bulletin that Boeing issued concerning cracked bearings did not require repairs be made. A Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness directive, which was not issued, would have required repairs, the AP reported.

After the crash, Boeing recommended that all MD-11s be grounded during the investigation. UPS did ground its MD-11 fleet while the FAA had a temporary ban on flying the planes, the Times reported.

“As the investigation continues, the NTSB will have to address whether this service bulletin was an adequate solution to a known problem which could have had catastrophic results,” former federal crash investigator Alan Diehl said. “The UPS crash highlights the need for increased maintenance measures on older airframes.”

The NTSB did not say exactly what caused the engine to fall, but it did focus on the bearing, saying it may have contributed to the crash, The New York Times reported. The final report will likely indicate the cause of the crash, but it isn’t expected for about a year.

McDonnell Douglas built the planes, but the company was purchased by Boeing in the 1990s.

