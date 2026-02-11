Norwegian bronze-winning biathlete admits to cheating on girlfriend; she speaks after his confession

An Olympic athlete at the top of his game made a tearful confession after winning the bronze medal.

Sturla Holm Laegreid said he cheated on his girlfriend.

He told Norwegian network NRK that he had been unfaithful “to the love of my life,” in what The Associated Press called an apparent attempt to win her back.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her,” he said as he spilled his heart out for the camera.

He told her a few days before the Olympic competition started about his cheating, CNN reported.

But many said his viral moment took away from the gold medal achievement of teammate Johan-Olav Botn.

On Wednesday, Laegreid once again felt sorry for something he did.

“I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” he said in a statement issued by his national team.

“I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly,” he said. “My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold. They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this.”

The AP said a newspaper tracked down Laegried’s ex-girlfriend who said, “It’s hard to forgive (him). Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world.”

“I didn’t choose to be put in this position, and it’s painful to have to endure it. We’ve been in contact, and he’s aware of my feelings about this.”

She was not identified and told the newspaper VG that she wanted to remain anonymous.

