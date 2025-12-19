NASCAR legend Greg Biffle tragically dies in airplane accident

Greg Biffle died in a plane crash on Dec. 19, killed with his wife, two children and three others who were on board the aircraft.

He was days away from his 56th birthday.

Known as “The Biff,” he was known not only for his career on the NASCAR circuit but also for his philanthropy.

First and foremost, he was a family man.

WSOC reported that when Biffle was inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, his family was right there with him.

“When it came time to go up on the stage, he took his whole family with him. You know, typically it’s this look of here’s the inductor and inductee. He said can we put a couple of chairs behind me and put my children? Absolutely, we’ll do that,” Hall of Fame board member John Dodson told WSOC.

Biffle also provided relief during Hurricane Helene, flying his helicopter to flooded areas to get people to safety.

He posted on X last year that he was able to help a person stranded after the storm thanks to the shine off a mirror. It took him six attempts to land, but when he did he brought the person a chain saw, EpiPens, insulin, food and feed for his chickens.

The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away 👀 only way we we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there - got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2… pic.twitter.com/Wdl4w7hMZM — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 3, 2024

“It costs a lot to fly a helicopter and he did it for 28 straight days. And he got so many people going in this deal and he didn’t let up. And he didn’t do it for — I’m telling you now, he didn’t do that for a pat on Greg Biffle’s back. He did it because he cared and he saw himself how badly those people needed help,” Dodson said.

He also helped this year after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, Motorsport reported.

Biffle, who was from Washington state, started in what Fox Sports called the “grassroots level” of racing before Benny Parsons recommended Biffle to his friend Jack Roush.

He was a rookie at 2 years old in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1998. He didn’t win that year, but as Fox Sports said, he adapted, learning to drive vehicles and on tracks that he never experienced before.

The next year, he won nine races and was second. In 2000, he was the champion.

Over his NASCAR career, Biffle made 842 national series starts and had 56 victories, according to Fox Sports.

Biffle was among the 75 greatest racers during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary in 2023 and was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame twice.

“The entire Charlotte sports community has suffered a tremendous loss,” Jack Roush said in a statement. “The tragic accident involving Greg Biffle and his family today is incredibly heartbreaking. I have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program. His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable.”

“There’s a lot of shock right now, but I will tell you, he will not be forgotten. He’s going to be remembered forever, you know, easily remembered in NASCAR but now also remembered for his heart and what he’s done,” Dodson said, according to WSOC.

0 of 28 Remembering Greg Biffle NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle poses for a portrait during NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Biffle died in a plane crash along with his family on Dec. 18. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2002: Greg Biffle prepares to practice for the BUSCH Sams Town 300 race at the NASCAR Winston Cup UAW-Daimler Chrysler 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2004: Greg Biffle poses backstage with his trophy awarded for finishing third in the 2004 NASCAR Busch Series Top 10 at the 2004 NASCAR Busch Series Awards Ceremony at the Portofino Bay Hotel on December 10, 2004 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2005: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Roush Racing National Guard Ford, celebrates winning the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Samsung/RadioShack 500 on April 17, 2005 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images) (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2007: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ameriquest Ford, poses during the NASCAR media day at Daytona International Speedway on February 8, 2007 in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) Greg Biffle 2007: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Aflac Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series LifeLock 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 30, 2007 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2007: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Dish Network Ford, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2007 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) Greg Biffle 2008: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Camping World RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on September 21, 2008 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR) Greg Biffle 2010: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M Post-it Ford, gets out of his car after qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Samsung Mobile 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 16, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2010: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Price Chopper 400 on October 3, 2010 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR) (John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR) Greg Biffle 2011: Team owner Jack Roush (L) congratulates Greg Biffle (R), driver of the #16 Pure Michigan Ford, after qualifying for the pole position in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 19, 2011 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2013: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M/Give Kids a Smile Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2013 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images) (Geoff Burke/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2014: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M Call Before You Dig Ford, takes part in pre-race ceremonies with wife Nicole and daughter Emmafor the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway on September 6, 2014 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images) (Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2015: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ortho Ford, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images) (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2016: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ford EcoBoost Ford, holds daughter Emma Elizabeth on the grid during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2019: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota, stands on the grid during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2019: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2019: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2019: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane by putting the Winner's Sticker on his car after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2022: Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2022: Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2024: Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle poses with the green flag in the flagstand prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2024: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) (L) poses with Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle and his daughter Emma Elizabeth Biffle during the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Greg Biffle 2025: Former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

