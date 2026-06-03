Massive search for 3-year-old ends happily when boy is found in family’s attic

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — An extensive search for a 3-year-old boy had a happy ending on Tuesday, as the child was found “heavily concealed” in the attic of his family’s Tennessee home, authorities said.

Tyler Hall had been reported missing at about 11:30 a.m. CT, the Clarksville Police Department said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the boy during the afternoon, WZTV reported.

According to police, officers with the Clarksville Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, began searching for the child.

Search crews focused on wooded areas, conducted door-to-door checks, and reviewed surveillance video, WTVF reported.

Tyler’s former daycare teacher, Kelsey Haley, said the boy was kind and affectionate and enjoyed comforting others, WTVF reported. She added that she rushed to join thne search.

“I bawled my eyes out. I got the call while I was at work, and then after I got off work, I came here to start searching,” Haley told the television station. “I’ve been searching all back there since I got off.”

The boy apparently never left his home. According to police, he was found at 7:52 p.m. in the attic of his home.

The boy was hiding and was “heavily concealed,” police spokesperson Scott Beaubien said.

according to Beaubien.

As a safety precaution, the boy was transported o Vanderbilt Clarksville for further evaluation. ClarksvilleNow reported.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank all assisting agencies, first responders, and members of the community for their support and concern during this incident,” police spokesperson Beaubien said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group