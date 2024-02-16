Man wins $1 million on scratch ticket from Valentine’s Day gift from his mother

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — A man in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts won big after his mother gifted him a couple of scratch tickets for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

>> Read more trending news

Massachusetts Lottery officials said Matthew Broadley got a Valentine’s Day card from his mother on Tuesday, according to WGGB. The car included two scratch tickets.

Broadley scratched the tickets that evening and one of them was a winner, according to lottery officials.

That winning ticket was a “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” scratch ticket, WGGB reported. On that ticket, Broadley won a $1 million prize.

Broadley decided to take a one-time payment. That payment was $650,000 before taxes, according to the news outlet. So far, Broadley has no plans on how he plans to spend his winnings.

Who won Valentine’s Day? This guy ❤️ Thanks for the $1 MILLION winner, Mom #MassLottery #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/orBruIQqXI — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) February 15, 2024

The lottery said that Broadley brought his winning ticket to the lottery headquarters on Valentine’s Day to claim his prize. He brought the card with him that his mother gave him and said, “Thanks, mom.”

The store that Broadley’s winning ticket came from, Lakeview General Store in Tyngsborough got a $10,000 bonus selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group