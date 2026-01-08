Man accused of killing parents to fund Trump assassination plot pleads guilty

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. — Nikita Casap, who was accused of killing his parents and stealing their money to fund a plot to kill President Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The 18-year-old from Waukesha County, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday in the deaths of his stepfather, Donald Mayer, and mother, Tatiana Casap. In exchange for the guilty plea, several other counts were dropped and he will serve two life prison sentences, The Associated Press reported.

He will be sentenced on March 5, during which a judge could allow him to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for each count.

District Attorney Lesli Boese said she will ask the judge to deny parole, because she said Nikita Casap is a “danger to the community.”

Law enforcement said Casap shot and killed his parents on or around Feb. 11, but lived with their decomposing bodies for weeks before taking Mayer’s SUV, gun, $14,000 cash, jewelry, passports and the family dog, on Feb. 23, WITI reported.

Casap was 17 at the time of the killings.

He drove through five states before he was arrested during a traffic stop on Feb. 28 in Kansas.

A federal search warrant said officials found a manifesto that called for the president’s assassination and that he was in contact with others to not only carry that plan out but also overthrow the U.S. government, the AP reported.

He had purchased a drone and explosives to carry out an attack and his parents’ killings “appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary,” the federal warrant alleged, according to WITI.

After the alleged plot had been carried out, he planned to hide before moving to Ukraine.

Casap was being held on $1 million bail before his guilty plea, the reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group