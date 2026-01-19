Kianna Underwood, Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ actress, dies in hit-and-run incident

Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York City on Jan. 16, authorities said. She was 33.

Underwood, who appeared in seven episodes of the show “All That” in 2004-05, was crossing an intersection in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn at 6:43 a.m. ET when she was struck by a black 2021 Ford SUV. According to the New York City Police Department, While lying in the street, Underwood was then “subsequently struck by a black and gray sedan.”

Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood's father is reportedly asking himself — and others — a painful question in the wake of his daughter's hit-and-run death. https://t.co/CR4NEtuoQ2 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 18, 2026

Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles did not remain at the scene, police said.

“There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Underwood played a supporting role in “All That,” a children’s show that included stars Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Kenan Thompson.

Underwood also voiced the character of Fuschia Glover in the Nick Jr. program “Little Bill” in 23 episodes between 1999 and 2004.

Born in New York City, Underwood also appeared in the 1999 comedy “The 24-Hour Woman.” She also provided voiceovers for the animated television movie, “Santa, Baby!” in 2001.

Underwood also appeared on stage as part of the first national touring company for the musical “Hairspray,” playing the role of Little Inez.

©2026 Cox Media Group