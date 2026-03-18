Kevin Hart’s wax figure debuts, goes viral, not in a good way

Kevin Hart has been immortalized in wax, but whoever made it may want to melt it down and try again.

The figure was unveiled at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Hart himself had some not-so-kind, even NSFW, words for the effigy, asking, “What did I do to these people” and “At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry.” He also demanded a redo of the statue.

The video, which is linked here and has profanity in the caption, has had more than 13 million views and 30,000 comments on Instagram.

One user called it “Kevin The Weeknd” while frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson had a different take, joking, “It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing,” People magazine reported.

Kevin Hart ‘demands a redo’ after unveiling of new wax figure https://t.co/0ZUSVBxSIz — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 17, 2026

One person said, “When you order your wax figure off Temu.”

E! Online noted that the features were different on the figure than in real life, such as higher hair, lighter skin tone, and a more pronounced jawline.

0 of 22 Photos: Kevin Hart through the years Here are some memorable photos of comedian and actor Kevin Hart through the years. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2003: Actor Kevin Hart and his wife Toree arrive at the Fox TV Emmy After Party at Mortons on September 21, 2003, in West Hollywood, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2004: Actors Tom Arnold, Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart attend the world premiere of the MGM Pictures' film "Soul Plane" on May 17, 2004, at the Mann Village Theatre, in Westwood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2005: Actor Kevin Hart attends the "In the Mix" premiere after party at Marquee November 16, 2005, in New York City. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2007: Host Kevin Hart performs on stage during a live taping of MTV's "Celebrity Rap Superstar" September 27, 2007, at the Culver Studios in Culver City, California. (Toby Canham/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2008: Actor Kevin Hart (left) and singer Mel B present the Best Male Athlete award onstage during the 2008 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2010: Comedian Kevin Hart attends the world premiere of "Little Fockers" at Ziegfeld Theatre on December 15, 2010, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2011: Kevin "Chocolate Droppa" Hart (left) and rapper Wiz Khalifa speak onstage during the BET Awards '11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2012: Host Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2013: Actor Kevin Hart attends the "Grudge Match" screening benefiting the Tribeca Film Insititute at Ziegfeld Theater on December 16, 2013, in New York City. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2014: Actor Kevin Hart (right) and Eniko Parrish attend the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2015: Actor Kevin Hart attends the 87th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2016: Actor Kevin Hart (right) and Eniko Parrish attends the 88th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2017: Dwayne Johnson (left) and Kevin Hart attend the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" UK premiere held at Vue West End on December 7, 2017, in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2018: Kevin Hart attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach on November 13, 2018, in Laguna Beach, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2019: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart attend the "Jumanji: The Next Level" UK Film Premiere at BFI Southbank on December 5, 2019, in London. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2020: Kevin Hart of "Dave" speaks during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2021: Kevin Hart, Matthew Broderick, Eric Newman and Billy Zane attend Netflix's True Story Screening hosted by Kevin Hart and Eric Newman on November 18, 2021, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Photos: Kevin Hart through the years 2022: Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Roger Kisby/Getty Images for HARTBEAT)

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