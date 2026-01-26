Kanye West publishes full-page newspaper ad to apologize for ‘poor judgment and reckless behavior’

Kanye West is trying to make amends with his fans.

The entertainer known now as Ye took out a full-page advertisement in the Jan. 26 edition of The Wall Street Journal to apologize for the antisemitic and racist remarks he has made over the past few years.

The ad, titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” can be found on page A18 of the printed newspaper, which can also be read via e-reader here.

He said a 2002 car accident damaged the right frontal lobe of his brain, KTLA reported.

“At the time, the focus was on the visible damage – the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed,” he wrote. “Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.”

He also wrote about his bipolar diagnosis, which he said has “its own defense system” called “denial.”

“When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely,” he said. “Once people label you as ‘crazy’, you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world. It’s easy for people to joke and laugh it off when in fact this is a very serious debilitating disease you can die from.”

He said that it makes you feel “unstoppable,” adding he lost touch with reality, and it got worse as he ignored the issues, KTLA reported.

“I said and did things I deeply regret,” he said. “Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

Ye said he is taking accountability for what he did and is trying to change, but that does not excuse what he did.

He tweeted in 2022 that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” as part of the statements that led to being locked out of Instagram and his then-Twitter, now X, accounts. He also lost a lucrative, 10-year deal with Adidas.

He also printed and sold a shirt with a swastika on it, E! Online reported.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he said.

Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, persuaded him to get help and he found people on Reddit who were experiencing similar episodes.

He also said, “As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity,” he said. “I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.”

He said he is “not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

0 of 26 Photos: Kanye West through the years Here are some memorable moments from rapper Kanye West's life in the public eye. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2002: Roca-Wear and Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash (left) and rap artist Kanye West arrive for a party promoting Dash's clothing line August 15, 2002, in New York City. (Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2003: Issac Hayes (left) and Kanye West attend the Artist Empowerment Coalition's Grammy Sunday Brunch February 23, 2003, at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Adam Rountree/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2004: Kanye West and his mother attend the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 29, 2004, in Miami. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2005: Kanye West poses backstage with his awards for "Best Rap Album," "Best Rap Song" and "Best R&B Song" during the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 13, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2006: Singer Kanye West and his bikini-clad entourage arrive at The Brit Awards 2006 with MasterCard at Earls Court 1 on February 15, 2006, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2007: Rappers 50 Cent, Kanye West, P. Diddy and Jay-Z perform onstage during Screamfest '07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2008: R&B musician Kanye West performs on stage at the Melbourne stop of the Good Vibrations Festival 2008 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on February 9, 2008, in Melbourne, Australia. (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2009: Kanye West (left) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (center) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2010: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend the Givenchy Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture S/S 2010 on January 26, 2010, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2011: Kanye West performs during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2012: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk from their courtside seats before the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2012, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2013: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2014: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2015: Recording artists Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kanye West and TV personality Kim Kardashian attend the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2016: Kanye West and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 6, 2016, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2016: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2018: U.S. President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on October 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2019: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2020: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2021: Kanye West is seen at the "DONDA by Kanye West" listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) Photos: Kanye West through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

©2026 Cox Media Group