‘Just plain Yogurt’: Mel Brooks confirmed for ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

Mel Brooks will once again be traveling to space as he is announced to be part of the “Spaceballs” sequel.

The project, which already has Josh Gad connected to it, will be graced by the 99-year-old actor/producer, who will reprise his role as the Yoda parody, Yogurt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting news on Thursday.

Brooks shared a teaser trailer on his X account, also announcing that the film would be “only in theaters.”

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Brooks not only appeared as Yogurt and President Skrood, but he also directed and co-wrote the original 1987 film.

In the video, he did not say if he would be reprising the role of the president, but did say the iconic line from Yogurt, “May the Schwartz Be With You.”

It has been in development for several years, but the plot of the movie has not been shared.

The film is being called “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” according to Variety.

The original “Spaceballs” starred Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Rick Moranis and the late John Candy, alongside Brooks and parodied films such as “Star Wars” and “Alien.”

Deadline is reporting that other members of the original cast may be joining Brooks, but it hasn’t been confirmed by other outlets.

Brooks, an EGOT winner, having earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, has not been in front of the camera much in recent years, but has given his voice to several projects, including “Toy Story 4″ and as narrator of “History of the World: Part II,” according to IMDB.

He also appeared in an episode of “Only Murders in the Building” on a video call with Martin Short’s character Oliver Putnam.

©2024 Cox Media Group