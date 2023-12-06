Junior Walker record checked out in 1978 returned to library

BOSTON — A record that was checked out 45 years ago has finally been returned to a Massachusetts library.

Someone checked out the “Junior Walker and the All Stars Anthology” album in the ‘70s. The Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library said it was due to be returned on Oct. 27, 1978. Forty-five years later, the long-missing long-play turned up in the library’s book drop 45 years, one month and two days late, library officials said on social media.

The “Today” show said the library no longer has vinyl records so it will most likely be put into a local history collection.

Luckily for the patron who checked it out four decades ago, the library no longer charges late fees, so there’s no bill waiting for them for the album’s very, very, very late return