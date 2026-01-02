John Mulrooney, comedian, late-night TV host, dies at 67

John Mulrooney, a standup comedian and late-night host who later became a police officer in upstate New York, died on Dec. 29. He was 67.

Mulrooney died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Albany Times-Union reported. No cause of death was given.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Mulrooney honed his comedy skills performing at clubs such as The Improv, The Comedy Store, The Comic Strip and The Laugh Factory.

“I look at the audience as a spice rack,” Mulrooney said in 2010. “I know I’m gonna make a great meal; I’m just not sure of the ingredients yet.”

Mulrooney later hosted several nationally syndicated television shows, including “Comedy Tonight,” and “Comic Strip Live.” His work appeared on HBO, Showtime, A&E and Comedy Central and he played Jack Paar in the 1989 musical “Great Balls of Fire!”

Mulrooney competed on “Star Search” and later joined its writers’ room. He was a guest host for “The Pat Sajak Show” and also joined the rotating roster of hosts who replaced Joan Rivers on “The Late Show.”

Mulrooney also had an extensive career in radio, hosting shows in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, New York.

“I’m just stunned,” said Steve Van Zandt, who became close friends with Mulrooney after the pair became office neighbors while working radio in the Albany area. “To talk to somebody less than two weeks ago, and he had mentioned what he was doing for Christmas, and he was looking forward to 2026 because he had a pretty full calendar … It’s all so unexpected. It’s still sinking in.”

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay said that Mulrooney “had the ingredients” to become a great standup.

“Not everybody climbs to the top, and not everybody becomes a superstar. John was a great, great comedian,” Clay wrote. “John was a pilot, a boxer, he became a police officer for like the last 25 years on top of doing stand-up comedy. JOHN, you accomplished a lot!!!”

In 2010, Mulrooney became a 52-year-old rookie for the Coxsackie Police Department. He remained an officer through 2024, according to his obituary.

