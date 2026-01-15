Jackson Browne’s son, Ethan Brown, cause of death released

Officials have disclosed what led to the death of Jackson Browne’s son, Ethan Browne.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said that Ethan Browne died at the age of 52 in November from the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and lidocaine, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His death was ruled accidental, according to Rolling Stone.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office initially listed the cause of death as deferred, Variety reported at the time of his death.

Jackson Browne announced his son’s death on Facebook on Nov. 26.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement by the elder Browne said.

At the time, the father asked for privacy and respect.

Ethan Browne was an actor who had appeared in “Raising Helen,” “Hackers” and “Birds of Prey,” according to IMDB.

He was also a model and musician, working with Cat Colbert performing as the duo Alain Zane. They released an album in 2022, “Right Before Your Eyes,” Billboard reported.

The younger Browne had been in the spotlight since his birth, appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974, six months after he was born.

Jackson Browne married Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, in 1975. She died in 1976 at the age of 30 from an overdose, Billboard reported.

