Giants’ Heliot Ramos has ‘Little League home run’ to win game against Rangers

Heliot Ramos hasn’t been eligible for Little League in years, but he had a Little League home run to give the San Francisco Giants a come-from-behind win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

A series of mistakes by the Rangers allowed Ramos, who should have had a single, to end up scoring thanks to two throwing errors, CBS Sports said.

Ramos hit a soft ground ball near closer Luke Jackson, who missed his target on first base and would have gotten the out. But when the ball went past Jake Burger, Ramos took the initiative and sprinted for second.

The play normally would have stopped there, but when no one was backing up Jake Burger and the first baseman had to scramble into foul territory to retrieve the live ball, Ramos took off for third. Burger threw the ball to third baseman Josh Smith and it went sailing past its intended target.

Ramos, who slid into third, popped up and was able to run for home, sliding headfirst across the plate, and giving the Giants a walk-off 3-2 win, a back-to-back W for the Giants over the Rangers.

“The way he slid into home plate was pretty funny,” LaMonte Wade Jr. said after the game. “I didn’t think he was going to get up.” Wade helped pull Ramos up from the plate by his jersey with some assistance from Willy Adames.

Ramos rounded all the bases and slid home in 18.67 seconds, with an average run of 29 feet per second.

“I just wanted to get to first and then when I saw the ball was thrown away, I went to second,” Ramos said after the game, according to MLB.com. “I honestly didn’t know if they were backing up, making an assist or something like that. I just stopped at second base. I thought they had the ball already, and then I saw [third base coach] Matt [Williams] waving me in. I just kept going. When I saw the ball going and they threw it away at third, I just kept going. I was trying to play it safe, but I guess I had it.”

It is the first time the Giants had back-to-back walk-offs since July 29 and 30, 2023, the MLB said.

Ramos said he can’t remember the last time he had a Little League home run, but Sunday’s feat won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Ramos said. “They’re probably going to put it in the hitters meeting, just making fun of me and stuff like that.”

For those scoring the game, technically, it was not a home run. Instead, it was an infield single with a couple of throwing errors, CBS Sports said.

