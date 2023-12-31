Greensboro police officer fatally shot; authorities searching for 2 suspects

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer was fatally shot on Saturday, and authorities are seeking two suspects in connection to the shooting.

The watch commander officer with the Greensboro Police Department was killed at a Sheetz gas station located in the 3200 block of Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, WRAL-TV reported.

Officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol Center for Missing Persons said the incident occurred at 4:04 p.m. EST, according to WXII-TV.

The name of the deceased officer has not yet been released.

A Blue Alert was issued in response to the incident, but it was canceled around 7:52 p.m. EST, the television station reported. According to the Department of Justice, a Blue Alert is issued to aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty, WRAL reported. The alert can also be issued when a suspect or suspects pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.

Police said the suspects were in their early 20s, according to the television station. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and a green or gray toboggan. The second suspect was last seen wearing a jean jacket with fur, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes, according to WRAL.

“Tonight, an officer with the Greensboro Police Department was shot and killed,” the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep the family, friends, co-workers of this officer in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic loss. For all of the other law enforcement officers who are searching for the suspects, please be safe and lets get all those who were involved in custody.”