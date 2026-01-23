‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ actor ‘Uncle Floyd’ Vivino dies

A comedian and actor, known for his role in “Good Morning Vietnam,” has died.

Floyd Vivino was 74 years old.

Vivino was best known for his character, Uncle Floyd.

His brother, Jerry, posted on that Floyd Vivino died Jan. 22 after a two-and-a-half year battle with health issues, TMZ reported. He did not disclose what the health issues were.

TMZ called Floyd Vivino a “massive cultural fixture in New Jersey,” best known for his series “The Uncle Floyd Show,” which aired from 1974 to 2001.

His show was so popular that he welcomed stars such as Jon Bon Jovi and Cyndi Lauper.

His fan club boasted more than 13,000 members across 23 states, USA Today reported.

But he wasn’t just known for local TV.

He was disk jockey Eddie Kirk in “Good Morning, Vietnam” and also appeared on shows such as “Law & Order,” according to IMDB.

©2026 Cox Media Group