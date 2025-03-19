Frontier Airlines offers free bags after Southwest Airlines does away with perk

About a week after Southwest Airlines announced it was getting rid of free bags for most passengers, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is going from fee to free temporarily.

The airline announced this week that nonstop flights booked after March 18 will qualify for the Economy Bundle for free.

The Economy Bundle includes a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, free flight changes and now free checked luggage from now until Aug. 18 when using promo code FREEBAG.

Bookings must be made by March 24.

Frontier said “Some airlines have changed. They’ve raised fees, taken away perks, and made travel feel like a one-sided relationship. If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it’s time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound - offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal."

Southwest announced on March 11 that starting on bookings made after May 28, only customers who are part of its Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred or those who buy the most expensive tickets will be the only passengers to get two free bags. Those on A-List or Southwest credit card users will get one free bag.

“What’s changed is that we’ve come to realize that we need more revenue to cover our costs,” COO Andrew Watterson told CNBC at the time, explaining why the company did an about-face on baggage fees. “We think that these changes that we’re announcing today will lead to less of that share shift than would have been the case otherwise.”

Southwest is also doing away with its open seating and will offer basic economy tickets with no advanced seating assignment.

