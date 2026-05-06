Fox Sports hiring ‘World Cup Watcher’ for $50K

Like soccer? Love the World Cup? Want to get paid for watching it? Polish your résumés.

Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that it will be hiring a “Chief World Cup Watcher” to view all 104 games scheduled for soccer’s biggest event.

The winning applicant will be paid $50,000, the sports website said.

Fox Sports, which holds the rights to the men’s World Cup’s English-language broadcasts in the United States, is partnering with Indeed to offer a soccer enthusiast the ultimate job.

We've got your dream job--announcing @foxone #ChiefWorldCupWatcher hired through @indeed. Get paid $50,000 to watch every minute of all 104 matches. Go to https://t.co/TxS2OmNzum pic.twitter.com/NqGkRXFeg2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 5, 2026

The winner will watch all of the games in 4K on Fox One, the official streaming platform of the tournament. A personal office -- “a custom-built, dream viewing space” -- will be set aside in a cubicle located in the middle of New York City’s Times Square.

“This FIFA World Cup will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire,” Fox Sports President of Marketing Robert Gottlieb said in a statement. “One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game.”

The Cup Watcher will also share social media content to engage with fans in a party-like atmosphere, USA Today reported.

The job description notes that for applicants to be considered for the post, they must update their Indeed profile now through May 17. They also must share a short video explaining why they would be the ideal candidate for the job.

“As a leading global hiring platform, matching candidates and employers is at the core of what we do,” Indeed Chief Marketing Officer James Whitemore said in a statement. “It’s how we help people find jobs faster and how employers hire more efficiently. This partnership with Fox Sports is a great example of our mission to help people get jobs.”

The World Cup kicks off its 2026 tournament on June 11 in Mexico City, USA Today reported. The final will be played on July 19.

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