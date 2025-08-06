Fort Stewart shooting: Five wounded, alleged shooter in custody

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An Army base in Georgia is under lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

Update 12:39 p.m. ET Aug. 6: WSB reported that five soldiers were shot. All five soldiers were treated on site and then taken to Winn Army Community Hospital. No details were given on the extent of their injuries.

The command confirmed that the alleged shooter was apprehended at about 11:35 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted across most of the base.

Update 12:30 p.m. ET Aug. 6: The alleged shooter is no longer a threat, CNN reported, but exact details on what that means were not provided.

ABC News reported that a person is in custody.

The FBI has been in touch with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, offering assistance.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been alerted to the shooting, saying he is in contact with police, NBC News reported.

Original report: The incident occurred at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia, according to WJCL.

Fort Stewart Police Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told CNN there was an active shooter but would not confirm any other details, referring to the base’s verified Facebook page.

Base officials confirmed on Facebook that there were casualties, but did not give any details on how many people were hurt or what their injuries were.

The lockdown happened at about 11 a.m. ET after reports of a shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade near the airfield.

About 10,000 soldiers, family members and civilian employees are on the post, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

