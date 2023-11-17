Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care, according to the Carter Center and WSB-TV.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, said in a statement shared Friday that the 96-year-old had entered hospice care at home.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” he said. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The announcement came months after the Carter Center announced that former President Jimmy Carter, 99, had entered home hospice care. He made the decision in February.

Earlier this year, the Carter Center said Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia. In a statement obtained in May by WSB, officials with the nonprofit said that she continued “to live happily at home with her husband” in Plains, Georgia.

In August, one of the couple’s grandsons told People that it was “clear we’re in the final chapter” with the pair.

“My grandparents have always been the entertainers,” Josh Carter said, according to People. “But now we’re kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it’s just a different era.”

President Carter is the oldest living president in U.S. history. He and Rosalynn Carter, who wed in 1946, are the longest-ever married presidential couple, WSB reported.

