Don’t try this: Man breaks finger trying to show how safe Tesla’s ‘frunk’ is

A man trying to demonstrate the safety of the Tesla Cybertruck’s “frunk” ended up with a nasty surprise.

It came in the form of a broken finger.

A YouTube experiment by Joe Fay was meant to show that the frunk’s sensors will detect and respond to any obstructions that would be in the way of the hood closing. The trunk is in the front of the Tesla Cybertruck, garnering the nickname “frunk.”

The experiment didn’t exactly go that way, and Fay ended up posting a video of him breaking his finger when the hood shut down on it.

Fay said in the video that he had been accused of manipulating the sensor in a previous video and wanted to show that the sensor worked well in stopping the hood from shutting down on anything in the way.

“Everybody kept saying that I pushed up to make it open up and sense my finger, but that’s just not true,” Fay explained in his video.

Fay decided to use a stick to show that the sensor works, so he stuck the stick on the car underneath the hood as it was closing.

The stick snapped in two under the pressure from the hood.

Then, Fay decided to show the hood would stop when his finger was put in the same place.

As the hood closed on his finger, Fay is heard saying on the video, “Oh, oh, oh,… I may have just broke my finger.”

It turns out that putting your finger under a closing hood – especially if the hood is the frunk – is not a good idea.

Another YouTuber, Jeremy Judkins, had a similar result when he put his finger under the frunk hood, according to Business Insider. After the hood closed on his finger, Judkins reached out to a Tesla engineer for an answer.

The engineer said the hood is designed to increase pressure with each attempt to close when it detects resistance.

Judkins repeated the experiment with a bag and got the same result -- the hood shut down.





