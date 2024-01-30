Chita Rivera, Broadway star, dies at 91

Chita Rivera, the Tony-winning dancer, singer and actress who spent decades performing on Broadway, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 91.
Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed Tuesday that she died “after a brief illness” in New York, People reported. No other details were immediately shared, according to The New York Times.
Rivera’s rep, Merle Frimark, also confirmed her death in a statement obtained by People.
“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera,” Frimark said. “My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”
