Childhood cancer survivors advocate for more federal funding on Capitol Hill

While he looks like your average 11-year-old, Alexander Myrthil is already a cancer survivor.

“I don’t really remember how it was, but i know it was painful, and hard,” he said.

Alexander was just a year old when he was diagnosed with leukemia. It’s a moment his mother will never forget.

“At the time, I imagined a small coffin with a bald head, little boy inside, and I thought that was the death sentence for my baby,” said Luby Myrthil.

After three and half years of treatment, he’s now in remission. Wednesday on Capitol Hill, he shared his story of survival with lawmakers and urged them to take action.

Right now, there’s a kid who just got diagnosed with cancer. Right now there’s a kid who died from cancer, right now,” said Alexander.

Alexander and his mom are part of the Alliance for Childhood Cancer.

They want congress to fully fund Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act. It increases cancer research, improves the quality-of-life options for survivors and tracks the frequency of cancer in kids, teens and young adults.

“Because I still have a story to tell and all the other kids have one too,” said Alexander.

They’re also pushing for additional treatment options.

“Help us not have as many aftereffects after the treatment and I also hope that children who need special care can get there quicker and have that ready for them,” said Bella Strasser, childhood cancer survivor.

While many of these survivors aren’t even old enough to drive, they’re already driving the conversation for change.

“I feel very proud to call myself a cancer survivor,” said Bella. “And although I am a cancer survivor, I can’t forget that I did have cancer, and that I can still make a difference.”

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 15,000 children and young adults will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

