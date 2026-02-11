Charlie Woods verbally commits to play college golf at Florida State

The son of golfing legend Tiger Woods is staying close to home to attend college.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Charlie Woods announced his verbal commitment to play college golf at Florida State beginning in 2027, Golfweek reported.

The 16-year-old junior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach led his high school team to a pair of Class 1A state golf titles over a three-year period. In November 2025, he shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to lead the Buccaneers to the state crown, according to ESPN.

The news was first reported by the college recruiting website Rivals.

Woods will join Miles Russell, the nation’s top-ranked 2027 prospect who committed in June, on the Seminoles’ golf team, according to Golfweek.

Woods is ranked 21st in the American Junior Golf Association and ninth in among 2027 prospects, the Golf Channel reported. Before his win in the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, Woods was ranked 604th in the AJGA listings, according to ESPN.

By choosing FSU, Charlie Woods decided not to follow in the footsteps of his father, the sports website reported. Tiger Woods, a 15-time majors champion, played two seasons at Stanford before turning pro in August 1996. The elder Woods’ daughter, Sam Woods, is a freshman at Stanford.

The younger Woods was believed to have narrowed his final choices to FSU and Alabama, according to The Golf Channel.

Charlie Woods first played in the PNC Championships in 2020, becoming the youngest competitor in the tournament as an 11-year-old, Rivals reported. The father-son combination finished second to John Daly and John Daly II that year.

Seminoles head coach Trey Jones cannot publicly comment about Charlie Woods until he officially signs in November, The Golf Channel reported.

Jones, who was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Hall of Fame in December and is about to begin his 23rd season as the Seminoles’ golf coach, has coached Luke Clanton, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger during his tenure, Golfweek reported.

