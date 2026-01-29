Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in connection with domestic violence incident

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested on Wednesday in South Florida, accused of domestic violence stemming from an incident in October, police said.

According to a news release from the Miami Gardens Police Department, Davis, 31, was charged with battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. He had eluded authorities for approximately two weeks after a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

Davis was arrested at about 10 p.m. ET on Jan. 28, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.

He was taken into custody without incident in Miami’s Design District, WTVJ reported.

Police alleged that on Oct. 27, 2025, Davis attacked a woman who works at a gentlemen’s club in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.

Detectives said the woman claimed that Davis pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat and forced her down a stairway before she managed to escape, according to WPLG.

Police said that Davis and the woman had known each other since 2022. The couple dated for about five months but ended their relationship approximately a month before the alleged attack, the Herald reported.

Police said that since November, Davis has avoided being served with a civil lawsuit stemming from the alleged incident, WPLG reported.

A Jan. 6 filing by the victim’s attorney stated that there were five unsuccessful attempts to serve Davis with the lawsuit, the television station reported.

According to USA Today, Davis’ legal issues led to the cancellation of a Nov. 14 bout against Jake Paul in Miami. He was pulled from the card after the lawsuit was filed and replaced by Anthony Joshua, ESPN reported.

Davis, who currently boxes in the lightweight division, owns a 30-0-1 record since turning professional in 2013. He has held the World Boxing Association lightweight title since 2023, according to the Herald.

He last fought in March 2025, ESPN reported, earning a draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

