Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024

Boeing announced Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down at the end of 2024 as part of a management shakeup amid investigations into the aerospace giant’s safety procedures.

The embattled company added that Stan Deal, the president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is retiring from the company and its board chair, Larry Kellner, will not stand for reelection.

Stephanie Pope, who became Boeing’s chief operating officer in January, will lead Boeing Commercial Airlines, effective immediately. Kellner has been replaced by former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, who has served on Boeing’s board of directors since 2020.

Calhoun has served as the planemaker’s CEO since January 2020. In a letter to employees released by the company, he said working for Boeing “has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company,” he said.

“We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

