Baby seal found lost in middle Connecticut city street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A baby seal, estimated to be five or six weeks old was found in an unusual spot, nowhere near water, but rather near rushing cars.

The young grey seal was found in the middle of the street in New Haven, Connecticut, WTNH reported.

The situation was so out of the ordinary that when police got the call an officer didn’t think it was real.

“I’m sure they thought it was a joke, but it was not,” New Haven Police Officer Christian Bruckhart told WTNH.

The department shared a photo of the seal dubbed “the newest addition to the department” on X.

Meet the newest addition to the department! pic.twitter.com/anx1ERrLQn — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) February 16, 2025

Police cordoned off the area until employees from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Mystic Aquarium were able to get to the site.

“It definitely was concerning for us when we say he was amidst all that hustle and bustle of the city,” the aquarium’s rescue technician Francesca Battaglia, told WTNH.

The seal was known to the team after being seen last week in Branford. The team relocated to a beach, but the seal went on a second journey.

They said he was a bit underweight at about 28 pounds and was probably trying to get away from the water and other seals that could hurt him.

Newborn seals weigh about 35 pounds, The Bulletin said.

“He’s probably just lost and figured that these are my instincts, but unfortunately, with the area being so developed, it’s not actually a safe place for him,” Battaglia explained.

Mystic Aquarium is caring for the seal and plans on releasing him back into the ocean once he’s able, The Bulletin newspaper reported.

They have him on fluid therapy where he’s being fed a diluted fish formula that will give him the nutrition he needs to be able to be released, according to the newspaper.

When fully grown, gray seals can weigh up to 880 pounds, be up to 10 feet long, and are found in coastal waters in the North Atlantic.





