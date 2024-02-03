Trending

Anthony Anderson injured, goes to emergency room after on-set stunt goes wrong

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Anthony Anderson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson shared on Thursday that he was injured on the set of a movie and landed himself in the emergency room.

Anderson on Instagram revealed that he went to the emergency room after a stunt on set went wrong.

The movie set is reportedly in Cape Town, South Africa, according to the Los Angeles Times.

I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who,” Anderson said on Instagram.

“I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though!”

“Anthony Anderson you are not made of rubber. I’m so glad you are ok,” his“Black-ish” costar Tracee Ellis Ross said in a comment of his post, according to KTLA.

A spokesperson for Anderson told the LA Times that he was back to work and “is fine.”

Later in the day Thursday, Anderson posted a photo of the chair, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me,” Anderson said on Instagram, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Anderson hosted the Emmy Awards and is currently filming a movie called “G20,” according to People Magazine. “G20″ also stars Viola Davis, Clark Greff, Antony Staff and Marsai Martin.

Anthony Anderson through the years Jan 11, 2002: Jerry O'Connell, Jill Hennessy & Anthony Anderson during Kangaroo Jack Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) (Christopher Polk/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

