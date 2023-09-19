Amazon hiring 250K workers for the holidays

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is looking to hire 250,000 people in full-time, part-time and seasonal roles for the upcoming holiday season.

The online retail giant plans to hire people to work its fulfillment centers and in transportation roles in hundreds of cities and towns across the country. The company is offering pay between $17 and $28 per hour for the positions, with an average pay of more than $20.50 per hour, depending on the role and the location where it’s based. Some positions also include signing bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000, according to Amazon.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations, said in a statement Tuesday.

Amazon hired 150,000 workers for last year’s holiday season, a number that matched the number of employees sought in 2021.

Last year, the company offered an average pay of $19 an hour.

Several other companies are also gearing up their hiring efforts as the weather begins to cool.

On Tuesday, Target announced it will hire nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season. Also hiring are Macy’s, Bath & Body Works, 1-800-Flowers.com and Kroger, according to Reuters.