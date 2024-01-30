2 students wounded at Mobile high school; suspect in custody

MOBILE, Ala. — Two boys were wounded after an argument escalated at a South Alabama high school on Tuesday, authorities said. A female suspect is in custody.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred at LeFlore High School in Mobile at about 12:03 p.m. CST, WALA-TV reported. One boy was wounded with an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening, while the other juvenile was hospitalized with an injury to his abdomen, according to the television station.

According to a statement by police, a 16-year-old female had gotten into “a verbal altercation” with a 15-year-old male.

MPD: 2 students shot at LeFlore High School https://t.co/635o01nr1J — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) January 30, 2024

“During the argument, the female subject produced a handgun and shot the 15-year-old, causing a superficial wound,” police said. “The bullet also struck a 17-year-old male student who was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.”

Mobile police Chief Paul Prine said during a news conference that the student who was hospitalized was not believed to have been involved in the dispute, WALA reported.

The school went on immediate lockdown after the incident and classes were dismissed early according to WPMI-TV.

The alleged shooter surrendered to police “with the assistance of her parents,” authorities said. No other students or faculty members were injured.

Rena Havner Philips, with the Mobile County Public School System, told WKRG-TV that school officials have a zero-tolerance weapon policy.

“The main thing we want everybody to know is that the campus is secure, our students are safe,” Philips said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group