1 dead, 1 injured in fire at residence owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin

STANLEY, N.C. — One person has died and another was injured after a fire engulfed a residence owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin. While it was unclear who the victims were, neighbors told WSOC-TV that the North Carolina house was the residence of Hamlin’s parents.

On Sunday, Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey confirmed that Hamlin’s parents, Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin, were residents at the Gaston County house, adding that the fire resulted in a complete loss.

Officials have not publicly released the name of the deceased or the person who has life-threatening injuries.

According to property records, Won One Real Estate, a company owned by the NASCAR driver, is listed as the owner of the home.

Property records show the 3,724-square-foot house was built in 2015, The Athletic reported. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is situated on 1.76 acres and is surrounded by trees.

Despite the house’s destruction, some objects inside the residence were saved, Toomey said.

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Toomey told The Athletic. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

The call about the blaze was made around 6 p.m. ET Sunday at a home along Blacksnake Road in Stanley.

Denny Hamlin won six races and had 14 top-5 finishes this past season on the NASCAR circuit. He finished second in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings, losing to champion Kyle Larson by four points.

The driver has won the Daytona 500 three times and was triumphed 60 times on the NASCAR Cup Series. He has not commented publicly about the fire.

